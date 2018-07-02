HP OMEN Gaming Computers: A Complete Review

Gamers know that the right computer can make all the difference, whether it’s having the right setup for competitions or simply making sure you’re able to enjoy the latest games.

And if you’re looking into the HP OMEN family of powerful gaming desktops and laptops for your next machine, the choices can seem overwhelming at first. However, with this HP OMEN review guide, we’re certain you’ll find the gaming computer that’s right for you.

HP OMEN Gaming Laptops

If portability is important for your gaming lifestyle, you’ll be happy to know you can stay mobile without sacrifice power or functionality. The HP OMEN gaming laptop family has something for everyone, and with the ability to customize some important features, you can easily balance price with performance.

Both the HP OMEN 15t and 17t gaming laptops come standard with 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processors, 8GB of memory, and a 1TB HDD. With superior cooling power and pleasing battery life, they give gamers a significant edge over other “ultra-portable” models that don’t always live up to expectations.

These models differ when it comes to display options, graphics processors, and size, though, so when deciding between them make sure you prioritize features that best suit your gaming style.

HP OMEN 15-Inch Gaming Laptop

This HP OMEN 15t gaming laptop offers an amazing array of popular gaming features, including a player-friendly backlit keyboard with highlighted WASD keys and the ability to customize macros. All of this is displayed in a stunning Dragon Red hue, which matches the modern black case’s red geometric detail. The HP OMEN 15 display measures a modest 15.6-inch diagonally, with the option to upgrade to 4K.

HP OMEN gaming laptops come standard with an impressive Bang & Olufsen speaker integration and also support DTS Headphone:X™ technology. Ports include three USB 3.1 Gen 1 (1 HP Sleep and Charge) outlets, a Mini DisplayPort™, a single HDMI v2.0 slot, and an RJ-45. These make it easy to connect to just about every available networking tool.

This exceptional gaming laptop is priced competitively and is among the lighter gaming laptops on the market at a little under 6 lbs. Get it for around $1,100.

HP OMEN 17-Inch Gaming Laptop

While visually very similar to the HP OMEN 15t, this HP OMEN 17t gaming model provides half the dedicated graphics space (2GB) and a slightly larger screen at 17.3 inches of either the standard 1080p display or an optional 4K upgrade. The HP OMEN 17t is also upgradable to 32GB storage compared to the maximum of 16GB on the HP OMEN 15t. This model also has the potential for a larger storage drive, up to 2TB 5400 rpm SATA.

Because it weighs in at around 8 lbs, it offers a nice compromise for those who want to carry their gaming on the go without sacrificing on a good-sized display. Priced at just under $1,000 for the basic model, the HP OMEN 17 has room to grow. Like the HP OMEN 15, even if you decide to start at the lower price point, the removable bottom panel allows you to upgrade storage and RAM, as needed.

HP OMEN X 17-Inch Gaming Laptop

With all the speed of the HP OMEN 17t, but with an extra kick, consider the graphics capability of the HP OMEN X 17. This laptop is rated a “best value” for its combination of affordability - it’s just over $2,000 - with a high-capacity, factory-overclocked NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 8GB dedicated GPU.

It also has two Thunderbolt-certified USB 3.1 Type-C™ ports, which are optional upgrades for the other models but come standard on this laptop. Gamers have raved about its cooling capacity and battery life, too, making it a fan favorite for faraway tournaments and competitions.

HP OMEN Gaming Desktops

For serious gamers who don’t need to take their skills on the road, a desktop is ideal for maximum processing speed, graphics, and overall comfort.

The HP OMEN gaming desktop line has earned top marks from the gaming community for innovative extras that help you play better and longer. Choose from the best for your at-home experience and don’t forget about customized accessories to help you triumph over your challengers.

HP OMEN X Desktop PC

Those familiar with HP® know that the “X” is a designation for amazing gaming quality.

Perhaps the most impressive feature of this HP OMEN X desktop, however, is the nod toward customization.

Gamers can start with this already well-built machine and take their play further with ease. Its angled design encourages easy access, so you can get inside the spacious galvanized steel case and add the upgrades you need to stay in the game.

Designed to look like a “cube” tilted on its side, this angled visual effect also has a purpose. With so many ports standard on the desktop, the tilted design allows you to access and maximize all of them.

However, HP® has taken extra care to make the six USB 3.0 ports (yes, six!) and headphone/ microphone jack easy to reach without moving your PC around. Expandable bays and slots abound on this model, too. You’ll get four 3.5-inch storage bays and one M.2 SSD storage slot to increase your load, as needed.

Worried about the heat? The HP OMEN X Desktop PC has thought of everything. With substantial cooling abilities straight out of the box, users can choose to add on liquid cooling. An innovative, angled vent system directs hot air away from the desktop and you, keeping everything and everyone cooler for longer.

Let’s talk about storage. While 256 SSD + 2TB HDD storage capacity is standard, order it with the 512 SSD + 3TB HDD storage option and keep all your gaming data at your fingertips.

Because HP® worked to avoid cramming this model with bloatware and other nonessentials, you can maximize the efficiency of the Windows 10 operating system. You can even upgrade to Windows 10 Pro, if you’d like.

Processing will not be an issue, either, even for virtual reality fans. This model can be upgraded from the standard Intel® Core™ i7-7740X, 4.3GHz Quad Core to the mind-blowing power of an Intel® Core™ i9-7920X, 2.9GHz Dodeca Core, which creates the ability to use this PC for more than just gaming. Edit, design, and render with ease, or live-stream your gaming conquests with no jitter or lag.

HP OMEN X Compact Desktop

Want powerful gameplay in a tiny, portable package? The HP OMEN X Compact Desktop may be for you.

With a unique docking station, this desktop can be taken wherever you go. An innovative rechargeable battery ensures you’re no longer tied down, so you can take it from room to room. Or you can pick up the optional, tether-free VR backpack and immerse yourself in new worlds away from home.

Never lacking in power or cooling abilities, you can maximize the included 16GB memory and 1TB SSD storage while experiencing high-quality graphics through the NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080. With 8GB dedicated, you won’t have to decide which processes to keep running.

Meet the HP OMEN accessories family

All serious gamers know that the PC is just where things get started. The right accessories can make or break a gaming session, and HP® kept this in mind with our HP OMEN peripherals and accessories.

For starters, the OMEN X by HP 35 Curved Display provides a full-view, 35-inch diagonal UWQHD 21:9 display for an immersive and life-like gaming experience. This size offers 34% more screen than a 16:9 display, making the action that much more realistic.

You can also fully adjust the stand and raise or lower the screen to meet you at your level. And with a 100Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC™ technology, your monitor will track along with your graphics card without lag or delay.

For VR fans, we have good news, too. HP OMEN computers and laptops are made to explore all that this newer tech has to offer.

Consider the HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset for just under $300. This comfortable and stylish VR headset is plug-and-play ready right out of the box. It features integrated motion tracking and connects easily via the 2-in-1 cable for both HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0.

If your machine supports Windows Mixed Reality, you’ll be ready to go in minutes. A stunningly impressive 1440 x 1440 resolution per eye takes realism to another level, and the ability to get up to a 90Hz refresh rate makes for a smooth and liberating visual experience.

Summary

The HP OMEN family continues to grow, allowing gamers to find the perfect accessory, desktop, or laptop to meet their needs. From cutting-edge keyboard tech to a mouse that gives you hours of ergonomic support, HP® has considered every intricate detail of what gamers want and what they need to be competitive.

Whether your budget is just under $1,500, or you’re ready to commit to a custom-built HP OMEN that’s as unique as you are, the right gaming setup is waiting.

How much power are you ready for?

About the Author: Linsey Knerl is a contributing writer for HP® Tech Takes. Linsey is a Midwest-based author, public speaker, and member of the ASJA. She has a passion for helping consumers and small business owners do more with their resources via the latest tech solutions.

